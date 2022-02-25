N.H. AG investigation into former Winchester cop finds witness tampering

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has found probable cause to charge a former Winchester police officer, but says the state would have a hard time trying an actual case against him.

Joshua Edson resigned from the Winchester Police Department earlier this month. Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Friday that Edson’s resignation was part of an agreement he made with the office after an investigation found probable cause to charge him with witness tampering.

The Attorney General concluded the state would struggle to try a case against Edson because of the defenses available to him as a member of law enforcement. Edson has agreed to forfeit his police certification and will not contest his placement on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule – better known as the Laurie List.

No other details about what Edson did were available. The Attorney General will take no further action against Edson at this time.