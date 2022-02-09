© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

Sununu launches cryptocurrency commission to study industry and recommend policies

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST
photo of coin with a 'b' on it

Gov. Chris Sununu is creating a commission to evaluate state and federal laws surrounding cryptocurrencies and make recommendations for how the digital currency industry can be regulated while encouraging innovation.

In an executive order released Wednesday, Sununu said the state and federal government “must work to bring legal and regulatory certainty” to the burgeoning industry.

“It’s complex, it is very interesting,” said Sununu Wednesday during the state’s coronavirus press conference. “A lot of people are buying and selling it on the market, but it is a currency that doesn’t have a whole lot of regulation around it.”

Sununu added that he himself doesn’t own any cryptocurrency.

“No, I’ve never bought any bitcoin, or dogecoin or anything like that,” he said.

The commission members will include appointees by Sununu as well as lawmakers, the state Attorney General, bankers, as well as members of the public.

The group is expected to hold public hearings, and produce a final report within 180 days with recommendations for policy or legislative changes.

Tags

NH News Cryptocurrency
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman