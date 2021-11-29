N.H.'s Congressional delegation warns of eroding state abortion rights

As the nation’s highest court prepares to hear a case that challenges Roe vs. Wade, New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation is again calling attention to what they see as the eroding right to abortion in New Hampshire.

In a Zoom news conference, the Democrats pointed to New Hampshire’s new law outlawing abortion at 24 weeks and requiring ultrasounds for all abortions as a blow to women’s rights.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster said the new limits run counter to the state’s political culture.

”If you don’t like a mandate about masks or vaccines, how about a mandate for pregnancy?” Kuster said. “This governor would mandate that a woman carry a baby to term even if that fetus has died. It’s just truly extraordinary. And it’s a major step backwards.”

Several bills seeking further limits on abortion will go before state lawmakers in January.

They include a bill to ban abortions after six weeks and a proposal to give fathers the right to challenge a person’s decision to seek an abortion in court.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen predicted what she termed “a revolution” if the Supreme Court struck down Roe, one that she predicted would mobilize young people in particular.

