© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR today and support local journalism in the Granite State.
NH News
Civics 101 Trivia

Civics 101 Trivia for November 6, 2021

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Hannah McCarthy
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
Civics101Trivia.jpg

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: In 48 states and Washington D.C., all the electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in that state. Name one of the two states that do not do it this way.

The answer was Maine or Nebraska, and this week's winner was Jacob Brahm, who answered with both. Listen above to see how well Jacob did answering three questions on Election Day in the U.S.

The qualifying question for next week is this: Only once in American history has a presidential candidate died prior to the Electoral College vote. Name either the candidate who died OR the candidate who defeated him.

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

Tags

NH NewsCivics 101Civics 101 Trivia
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
See stories by Hannah McCarthy
Related Content