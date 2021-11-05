Civics 101 Trivia for November 6, 2021

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: In 48 states and Washington D.C., all the electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in that state. Name one of the two states that do not do it this way.

The answer was Maine or Nebraska, and this week's winner was Jacob Brahm, who answered with both. Listen above to see how well Jacob did answering three questions on Election Day in the U.S.

The qualifying question for next week is this: Only once in American history has a presidential candidate died prior to the Electoral College vote. Name either the candidate who died OR the candidate who defeated him.

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

