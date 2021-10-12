© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Civics 101 Trivia For October 9, 2021

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published October 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
Civics101Trivia.jpg

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: In the landmark Supreme Court case from New Hampshire, Wooley v. Maynard, George Maynard was given a citation for covering up what on his license plate?

The answer was "Live Free or Die." Mr. Maynard, a Jehovah's Witness, believed the motto was contrary to his religious beliefs. Maynard won the case, and was allowed to put tape over the phrase on his license plate.

This week's winner was Anita Klein from Newmarket, New Hampshire. Listen above to see how she did in this week's round on the Judicial Branch.

The qualifying question for next week is this: What is the name of the presidential candidate who notoriously ended a campaign speech with this sound.

Campaign Sound

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

