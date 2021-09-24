© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Manchester Man Accused Of Assaulting Man Holding Hand Of Other Man; Civil Rights Complaint Filed

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff & Wire Report
Published September 24, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.
NHPR
/
Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.

The civil complaint alleges that the assault was motivated by animus toward the victim’s sexual orientation.

The New Hampshire Civil Right Unit is filing a complaint against a Manchester man who allegedly assaulted a man holding hands with his boyfriend, while the couple walked along Manchester's Elm Street.

According to the Attorney General's office, 35-year-old Matthew Dionne said he had assaulted the man because he did not quote "approve of homosexuality" and did not want the couple to quote "to perform public displays of affection in public space.”

A civil rights violation allows for a maximum fine of $5,000.

