Manchester Man Accused Of Assaulting Man Holding Hand Of Other Man; Civil Rights Complaint Filed

The New Hampshire Civil Right Unit is filing a complaint against a Manchester man who allegedly assaulted a man holding hands with his boyfriend, while the couple walked along Manchester's Elm Street.

According to the Attorney General's office, 35-year-old Matthew Dionne said he had assaulted the man because he did not quote "approve of homosexuality" and did not want the couple to quote "to perform public displays of affection in public space.”

The civil complaint alleges that the assault was motivated by animus toward the victim’s sexual orientation.

A civil rights violation allows for a maximum fine of $5,000.