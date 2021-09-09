Watch Live: Biden To Outline Strategy To Combat COVID Surge

President Biden is set to outline a new "six-pronged" strategy to combat rising coronavirus cases across the country.

NHPR will air live coverage of the president's remarks, which are expected around 5 p.m. Thursday.

What You Need To Know About COVID, Vaccines & Staying Safe In N.H.

Biden's remarks come as a surge of new COVID-19 cases has led to rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in many states.

Stay in the know: Subscribe to NHPR's Rundown newsletter.