Hassan Calling For VA To Help Veterans' Mental Health

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has helped lead a bipartisan group of senators calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the impact of U.S. troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan on veterans' mental health.

A letter signed by more than 30 senators to Secretary Denis McDonough encourages the department to "a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services."

The letter said an outreach plan must contact veterans through means such as digital correspondence, social media, phone calls and text messages, and provide information on mental health services and support programs.