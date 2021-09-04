© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Something new from NPR & returning faves - check out the changes coming to our broadcast lineup August 27!
NH News

Hassan Calling For VA To Help Veterans' Mental Health

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT
manchester-va-nhpr-01.JPG
NHPR
/
Manchester VAMC

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has helped lead a bipartisan group of senators calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the impact of U.S. troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan on veterans' mental health.

A letter signed by more than 30 senators to Secretary Denis McDonough encourages the department to "a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services."

The letter said an outreach plan must contact veterans through means such as digital correspondence, social media, phone calls and text messages, and provide information on mental health services and support programs.

Tags

NH NewsMaggie Hassan
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press