NH News

Hassan, Grassley Question FDA On Work With Opioid Maker Consultant

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
Oxycodone_pillbottle_tuohyphoto1.JPG
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Oxycodone pill bottle

A letter from the senators notes that the FDA paid the consultant more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008.

Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration's work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation's overdose crisis.

Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest from its work with McKinsey & Company.

A letter from the senators notes that the FDA paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008.

The consultant also worked with opioid painkiller makers like Purdue Pharma while serving the government.

