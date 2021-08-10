© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Rep. Annie Kuster Reacts To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published August 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during an April 17 news conference in New York.
New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is welcoming the news that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will resign in the wake of, among other things, sexual harassment allegations.

In a tweet, Kuster wrote: "His resignation is overdue but welcome news. The 11 courageous women who came forward with these allegations are in my thoughts."

Kuster, a Democrat, has served as a member of the House's Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and has been outspoken about her own experience with sexual harassment.

An independent investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo's resignation takes effect in two weeks.

The entire New Hampshire Congressional delegation called for Cuomo's resignation, in addition to Republican Governor Chris Sununu.

NH News
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
