Rep. Annie Kuster Reacts To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is welcoming the news that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will resign in the wake of, among other things, sexual harassment allegations.

In a tweet, Kuster wrote: "His resignation is overdue but welcome news. The 11 courageous women who came forward with these allegations are in my thoughts."

Kuster, a Democrat, has served as a member of the House's Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and has been outspoken about her own experience with sexual harassment.

An independent investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo's resignation takes effect in two weeks.

The entire New Hampshire Congressional delegation called for Cuomo's resignation, in addition to Republican Governor Chris Sununu.