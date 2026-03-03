© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Town Meeting

Town meeting season in New Hampshire has arrived. Held annually, town meetings are where voters decide municipal budgets and a host of other town business, and vote on elected officials.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Town halls from across the state.

In 2026, the big day for most towns is March 10, though in many places, the process is already underway.

Visit the Secretary of State's website for information about how to vote in your local elections.

