New Hampshire Town Meeting
Town meeting season in New Hampshire has arrived. Held annually, town meetings are where voters decide municipal budgets and a host of other town business, and vote on elected officials.
In 2026, the big day for most towns is March 10, though in many places, the process is already underway.
Visit the Secretary of State's website for information about how to vote in your local elections.
From seat cushions to a spinning wheel, here's what your fellow Granite Staters bring to their town meetings.
In Acworth, a town of about 850 in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire, voters at town meeting will see an article to "see if the town will vote to empower the selectmen to serve as pound keepers, measurers of wood, and fence viewers."
At Troy's annual town meeting March 11, a petition warrant article asks if the town approves of the Troy Police Department's agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Big Question: What’s an experience you’ve had that best represents town meetings in New Hampshire?We asked, you answered.
Republicans are fast-tracking open enrollment legislation opposed by school district leaders that would allow New Hampshire students to attend any public school in the state – and take their community’s tax dollars with them. School districts would have to enroll them.
Catch up on past town meeting coverage
A new law allows citizens to limit what they spend on each student.
The law requires all new voters to show proof of their U.S. citizenship. For some, that meant making multiple trips to and from the polls before finally casting a ballot on Tuesday.
Budget-busting health insurance costs and a high price tag on emergency services put burdens on many communities this year.
The Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters of new voter registration policies that could cause confusion at the polls.
At least seven school districts have weighed per pupil caps. Voters in five are moving to defeat them.