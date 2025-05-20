© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Labors of love: Meet the people trying to address New Hampshire's maternity care challenges

For some Granite Staters, having a baby means traveling long distances for medical appointments — or struggling to get other crucial support during pregnancy and the early days of parenthood. Here, we're focusing on stories about people working to build stronger networks of care for new moms and families across New Hampshire.

We want to hear from you: What do you wish you knew before you had a baby here? What made a difference for your family when you, or your partner, were pregnant? Where were you surprised to find support — or, where did you feel like you needed more help? Let us know at voices@nhpr.org, and your stories could help shape more of our journalism on this topic.

Healthcare workers at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin recently held a drill — with a "pregnant" mannequin — to practice their response to obstetric emergencies.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Health
Inside the effort to repair New Hampshire's eroding networks of rural maternity care
Paul Cuno-Booth
“We shouldn't have to live in an urban area to receive the highest level of evidence-based care,” says one healthcare worker involved in the project.
