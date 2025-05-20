Labors of love: Meet the people trying to address New Hampshire's maternity care challenges

We want to hear from you: What do you wish you knew before you had a baby here? What made a difference for your family when you, or your partner, were pregnant? Where were you surprised to find support — or, where did you feel like you needed more help? Let us know at voices@nhpr.org, and your stories could help shape more of our journalism on this topic.
“We shouldn't have to live in an urban area to receive the highest level of evidence-based care,” says one healthcare worker involved in the project.
Related stories
The Monadnock Birth Center, which opened in 2008, closed permanently in December.
The bill also instructs the state Insurance Department to examine barriers to sustainability for New Hampshire maternity wards.
Organizers said they wanted to raise awareness about these issues while also providing a space for healing.
“I think it often is very surprising to people,” said Megan E. Romano, the Dartmouth researcher who led the study, “to think about this idea that chemicals in our environment might influence lactation.”
The peer-reviewed study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology says a pregnancy checkbox on national death certificates inflates the death rate. The CDC "disagrees with the findings."
It's part of a package of policy changes that aim to improve maternal and child health — dubbed the “Momnibus" — in the new state budget.
Closures of labor and delivery units across New Hampshire have sparked concerns about access. State officials are trying to shore up funding for those services.
Since 2000, nine hospitals in New Hampshire have closed labor and delivery units. Four of those have been in the Upper Valley. But as NHPR's Daniela Allee…
Earlier this year, Lakes Region General Hospital closed its labor and delivery unit, citing a declining number of deliveries. Now some women in labor may…