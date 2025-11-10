© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: Separations of Power and Fiscal Responsibility

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins,
Dan Cahill
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST
NHPR's Annmarie Timmins sits down with Henry Klementowicz and Bob Lynn at the Rudman Center on September 23rd, 2025.
Ellen Grimm
On September 23, 2025, at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, NHPR reporter Annmarie Timmins moderated a discussion with Henry Klementowicz, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, and Representative Bob Lynn, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The panel explored the roles of the courts and the legislature in New Hampshire, and how their responsibilities intersect in areas such as mental health, corrections, school funding, and juvenile justice—particularly in light of key New Hampshire Supreme Court precedents.

This event was presented in collaboration with the New Hampshire Supreme Court Society, the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service.

Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
