NHPR observes Memorial Day with stories and song

Join NHPR this Memorial Day weekend for two programming specials honoring the legacy and sacrifice of America’s veterans through music, stories, and remembrance.

Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

A Salute in Song for Memorial Day - Saturday, May 24 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Experience a moving and respectful musical journey through America’s war history—from the Civil War to today. This special program uses music and sound to chronicle the stories behind the conflicts that shaped our nation and led to the creation of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day – Preserving Veteran Memories - Monday, May 26 | 9:00 - 10:00 PM

Memorial Day marks the traditional start of summer. This 3-day weekend is typically a time for barbeques, family gatherings, and maybe even some early vacation trips. Most of us know that the day signifies more than just time away from work. It’s a time to reflect, and to revere the sacrifices made by others so that we can enjoy our freedoms.

During this special broadcast of Top of Mind with Julie Rose, we’re going to learn about efforts to collect solders’ letters, which give us important glimpses into life during wartime. We’ll also examine how memorials impact communities after traumatic events. And finally, we are going to learn about efforts to preserve veterans’ memories.