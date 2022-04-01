Building civic strength: A community conversation in Franklin, New Hampshire

What can we do to best prepare ourselves and our youth to take on the responsibilities of participation in a democratic society?

On March 15, NH Civics along with NHPR kicked off a series of candid conversations at the Franklin Opera House, to discuss the meaning of citizenship today.

Panelists for this event included:



Kelsie Eckert , C oordinator of Social Studies Education at Plymouth State University

, C Pedro Altagracia , longtime civic engagement advocat e

, e Jonathan Weinber g, Concord School Board

g, Jo Brown, Mayor of Franklin, N.H.

Future programs will be held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy. Attendees can choose to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire's people and communities can act now to build back our civic strength.

Sign up and find out more here.

