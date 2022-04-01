© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Building civic strength: A community conversation in Franklin, New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published April 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
A photo of panelists on a stage, flanked by a red curtain.
Michael Brindley
/
NHPR
Panelists discuss what is at the heart of civic strength at the Franklin Opera House, March 15th, 2022.

What can we do to best prepare ourselves and our youth to take on the responsibilities of participation in a democratic society?

On March 15, NH Civics along with NHPR kicked off a series of candid conversations at the Franklin Opera House, to discuss the meaning of citizenship today.

Panelists for this event included:

  • Kelsie Eckert, Coordinator of Social Studies Education at Plymouth State University
  • Pedro Altagracia, longtime civic engagement advocate
  • Jonathan Weinberg, Concord School Board
  • Jo Brown, Mayor of Franklin, N.H.

Future programs will be held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy. Attendees can choose to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire's people and communities can act now to build back our civic strength.

Attendees can choose to attend in person or virtually. Events are free, but registration is required.

Sign up and find out more here.

