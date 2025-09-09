NHPR's Lau Guzmán to host Rising Stars Awards on Oct. 16

NHPR is proud to partner with Stay Work Play for the 16th annual Rising Stars Awards — a celebration of New Hampshire’s outstanding young leaders and the organizations that champion them.

Hosted by NHPR’s Lau Guzmán, this year’s ceremony will take place on October 16, 2025, at The Venues at The Factory in Manchester.

The evening promises bold energy, great conversation, and a room full of changemakers — all gathered to recognize the individuals and employers shaping the future of the Granite State.

The Rising Stars Awards honor exceptional young professionals, age 40 and under, who are making a difference by choosing to live and work in New Hampshire. The event also highlights companies and programs that go above and beyond to recruit, support, and retain young talent in the region.

Lau Guzmán joined NHPR in 2024 to cover New Hampshire’s Latino and immigrant communities. She grew up in Colombia and has lived in the U.S. for several years. She reports on issues of culture, identity, and policy that shape immigrant life in the state. So far, her work at NHPR has explored everything from local businesses adapting to immigration enforcement, to how New Americans are finding belonging in their neighborhoods.

Reporter Lau Guzmán will host the 2025 Rising Star Awards on Oct. 16, 2025.

Why she stays: Guzmán really admires the work ethic and civic engagement of Granite Staters. She says New Hampshire’s small size makes it easy to connect with communities in different regions..

“It’s like playing seven degrees of Adam Sandler,” she quipped. “People here just know each other. I’ve met so many people who care deeply about their communities and are willing to put in the time and effort to make them better.”

Where she works: At NHPR, Lau focuses on how national immigration debates land in local communities, and how immigrant voices are shaping the state’s future.

“I think it’s important for the news to reflect the lived experience of people who are often only talked about as numbers or policies,” she said.

She also contributes to Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire, a Spanish-language WhatsApp news service.

How she plays: Outside of work, Guzmán loves exploring New Hampshire in all seasons. You might find her buying pan dulce at a Mexican bakery in Nashua, thrifting in Manchester, enjoying community theater in Littleton, walking the Goffstown linear trail, or swimming at Hampton beach. She’s also an avid DIYer and loves making stickers, putting pockets in dresses and restoring vintage furniture.