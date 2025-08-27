Join the conversation on The Middle with Jeremy Hobson, now airing live each Thursday evening at 9:00 p.m. on NHPR and streaming at NHPR.org.

This is your chance to be part of a truly national dialogue—The Middle is the only live, national call-in talk show on public radio focused on current events and bridging divides. The show will continue to rebroadcast Fridays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR.

Every week, host Jeremy Hobson brings together Americans from across the country to talk about what matters most—offering a rare space for respectful, non-partisan dialogue.

Listeners are invited to add their voices to the conversation by calling 844-4-MIDDLE (844-464-3353) or emailing themiddleshow.radio@gmail.com .

The Middle is designed to elevate the voices of those who live “in the middle”—whether that’s geographically, politically, or philosophically. It also spotlights those who are striving to meet in the middle: people seeking understanding and solutions rather than division. These voices are more important than ever. In today’s polarized climate, The Middle offers a place where people can share different points of view without judgment—a space built for listening, not shouting.

The show is heard on more than 420 NPR stations nationwide and is distributed by Illinois Public Media. You can also find The Middle as a podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

And this fall, The Middle is coming to New Hampshire. NHPR is proud to welcome Jeremy Hobson and The Middle to Concord for a special live recording in front of an audience at the BNH Stage on Tuesday, October 22, 2025. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show begins at 6:00 p.m. This will be a unique opportunity for New Englanders to experience the show firsthand and be part of a powerful night of civic conversation. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29.

Whether you're calling in from home or joining us in person this October, we invite you to be part of The Middle—a place for Americans to come together, talk honestly, and listen deeply.