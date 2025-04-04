© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

Applications are open for 2025 NHAB Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Since February of 2003, stations have been invited to take part in the NHAB Scholarship Program. A statewide station/ association-funded program, the Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program awards qualified students with a $2,500 scholarship toward pursuing a degree in over-the-air broadcasting.

Applications are open for the 2025 New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program. Deadline for submission is Friday, April 11, 2025.

NHAB is committed to furthering the broadcast industry by helping New Hampshire’s best and brightest students pursue a career in broadcasting.

Students who are permanent residents of New Hampshire and plan to be, or are, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher learning are encouraged to apply for the NHAB’s Broadcaster Scholarship Program.

NHAB awards $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting. In addition, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded in honor of the former President of the NHAB, Al Sprague.
