Applications are open for 2025 NHAB Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program

Applications are open for the 2025 New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program. Deadline for submission is Friday, April 11, 2025.

NHAB is committed to furthering the broadcast industry by helping New Hampshire’s best and brightest students pursue a career in broadcasting.

Students who are permanent residents of New Hampshire and plan to be, or are, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher learning are encouraged to apply for the NHAB’s Broadcaster Scholarship Program.

NHAB awards $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting. In addition, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded in honor of the former President of the NHAB, Al Sprague.