Election 2024 Candidate Forums to broadcast live on NHPR this October

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers will help moderate the 2024 Candidate Forums, to be held in Studio D this October.
NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers will help moderate the 2024 Candidate Forums, to be held in Studio D this October.

This October, New Hampshire Public Radio in partnership with The Granite State News Collaborative, will hold a series of forums with gubernatorial and congressional candidates to explore in-depth the issues that directly affect New Hampshire voters.

The dates for each forum will be determined after New Hampshire’s primary election on Sept.10, and each event will be co-moderated by a rotating crew of journalists from NHPR and local newsrooms across New Hampshire.

Forums will be open to the public and broadcast live on NHPR and live streamed on YouTube, courtesy of New Hampshire PBS. News articles covering the forum will be produced by local news partners and available through Granite State News Collaborative partner outlets, including NHPR.

“This is truly a team effort,” said Melanie Plenda, Executive Director of The Granite State News Collaborative. “I think it shows our collective commitment to work together to make sure our communities have the information they need.”

Collaborative partners participating in this effort include:

  • Berlin Sun
  • Business NH Magazine
  • Concord Monitor
  • Conway Daily Sun
  • Keene Sentinel
  • Laconia Daily Sun
  • Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
  • Manchester Ink Link
  • Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication
  • Nashua Telegraph
  • NH Business Review
  • New Hampshire PBS
  • New Hampshire Public Radio
  • Seacoast Media (Fosters; Portsmouth Herald)

Community Partners include:

  • Citizens Count
  • NH Bulletin

General Public: All forums are free, but registration is required and seating is limited. A specific registration link will be available before each forum.

Media: All forums are open to the media. A media room will be available onsite at NHPR with a livestream of the broadcast.

