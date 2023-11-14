Join us for festive Thanksgiving special programming on NHPR

Whether you’re hosting a large family gathering, attending a low-key “friendsgiving”, or spending the day quietly reflecting– NHPR is proud to keep you company this Thanksgiving. Listen along with us for a thoughtful and enriching festive experience filled with food, gratitude, and toe-tapping music.

Photo: Natalie Engel | Andrew Bui | Melanie Dunea | EE Berger | Brittany Connerly The Splendid Table: Turkey Confidential

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. The Splendid Table is distributed by American Public Media.

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

NHPR’s Turkey Trot Music Special with Joe Boehnlein

Start your Thanksgiving feast with a mix of music during NHPR’s Turkey Trot Music Special with operations manager and midday host, Joe Boenhlein. The first course consists of several genres centered on Thanksgiving, family, and food! Maybe some Cranberries, Cornbread…and some Apples, Peaches, and Pumpkin Pie. Send your song requests and Thanksgiving dedications to Music@nhpr.org, or leave us a voice message at 603-223-2452.

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Folk Show with Kate McNally: Thanksgiving Special

Enjoy your second helping of pie this Thanksgiving by joining hostKate McNally as she offers up an extra helping of The Folk Show.

