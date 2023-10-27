Programming changes coming to evenings and weekends on NHPR

From time to time, NHPR makes adjustments to its schedule to better reflect current programming and better serve listener needs. Our latest round of schedule changes mainly affect the Saturday and Sunday schedules, and also involve adding Fresh Air to our Monday through Thursday evening lineup. The new schedule goes into effect from Monday, Oct 30 onward. Listeners can access the schedule anytime at nhpr.org/schedule.

Monday through Thursday:

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Fresh Air (encore airing)

Fridays:

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fresh Air

Fresh Air from WHYY, the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio's most popular programs.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Live From The Word Barn

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. - The Folk Show with Kate McNally (encore airing)

Saturdays:

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Latino USA

Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Our Body Politic

Hosted by Farai Chideya, Our Body Politic unapologetically reports on how women of color impact today's major political events. Weekly episodes feature in-depth conversations about the economy, health, politics, education, the environment, and the prescient issues - because all issues are women's issues.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fresh Air Weekend

From NPR and WHYY in Philadelphia, Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past weeks’ programs, with program elements specially paced for weekends. The program will air in a slot previously occupied by the Weekly N.H. News Roundup.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - American Routes

American Routes is blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin… and beyond. Songs and stories from musicians describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans. From the bayous to the beltways, from crossroads to crosstown, on interstates and city streets, turn up your radio for the sonic journey!

10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Mountain Stage

Since 1983, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Sundays

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Ted Radio Hour

The TED Radio Hourinvestigates the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world's greatest thinkers. The program will air in place of It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders, which moves to the 11 a.m. Saturday slot.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Live From The Word Barn (encore)

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – BBC Arts Hour

The Arts Hour brings you the best in global arts in a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories from across the BBC and broadcasters around the world. This program reaches places beyond most tuning dials and taps into stories, personalities and big global debates. The program will air in a spot previously occupied by Outside/In.

—

