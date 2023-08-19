NHPR along with the New England News Collaborative launch new series: Beyond Normal

Has summer felt different to you this year? Some of the ways climate change has affected New England include catastrophic flooding, poor air quality from wildfire smoke, heavy rain and increased ticks and mosquitoes. We’re covering these issues in a reporting project we call Beyond Normal. In this series from the New England News Collaborative, journalists across the region work together to tell stories about how climate change is affecting what we know, love and rely on in New England summers.

Last summer, we grappled with a severe drought. This summer, it rained so much, businesses in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and New Hampshire’s White Mountains feared they might lose the whole tourist season. In Vermont, people spent much of the summer cleaning up from catastrophic floods that also affected farms in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The unpredictability and volatility is anything but normal for a New England summer…but with climate change, you might say we’re now beyond normal.

