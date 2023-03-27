© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
Inside NHPR
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

NHPR to air a Community Conversation on the Culture of Policing

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
real-talk-on-police-in-NH.png
NHCJE
/

The event, an initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (NHCJE), had three objectives, according to Anthony Poore, the center’s president: “to gather, discuss, and understand ‘how’ and ‘why’ incidents like this continue to happen across the United States; discuss what can be done, from a practice and policy perspective, to ensure an incident like Memphis, Tenn., never happens in New Hampshire; and aid in New Hampshire’s communities of color’s collective healing.” 

The Community Conversation, produced in association with NHPR and NH PBS, was held March 6 at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service in Concord.

An hour-long version of  the program will air on NHPR and stream on NHPR.org on Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. 

Inside NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.