NHPR to air a Community Conversation on the Culture of Policing

The event, an initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (NHCJE), had three objectives, according to Anthony Poore, the center’s president: “to gather, discuss, and understand ‘how’ and ‘why’ incidents like this continue to happen across the United States; discuss what can be done, from a practice and policy perspective, to ensure an incident like Memphis, Tenn., never happens in New Hampshire; and aid in New Hampshire’s communities of color’s collective healing.”

The Community Conversation, produced in association with NHPR and NH PBS, was held March 6 at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service in Concord.

An hour-long version of the program will air on NHPR and stream on NHPR.org on Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.