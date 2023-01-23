Bear Brook: NHPR’s hit true crime podcast to return in February

New Hampshire Public Radio’s hit Bear Brook – the ground-breaking investigative podcast that’s been downloaded more than 21 million times and praised by Vulture and The New Yorker for being one of the best podcasts of 2018 – returns on Feb. 20 for the long awaited second season with new episodes dropping on Mondays.

Listen to the trailer and subscribe to Bear Brook wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story centers on a new, even more complex case from 1989 when New Hampshire police charged three men in the murder of a pregnant woman named Sharon Johnson. But only 19-year-old Jason Carroll was convicted. Police built the case against him around his own taped confession extracted by a veteran detective – and Jason’s mother.

For more than 30 years, that story has profoundly shaped the lives of many people. A True Crime Story is about what happens when the official narrative is challenged . When alternate versions are told by lawyers and new storytellers as part of a mounting effort to free Jason Carroll from prison and clear his name.

Host Jason Moon documents how those involved grapple with the idea that the prevailing story about who killed Sharon Johnson could be a lie. And he brings a fresh examination of the evidence to a state that has never exonerated anyone for murder. Three decades later, is it possible to get to the truth – and who gets to tell it?