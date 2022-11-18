NHPR's Thanksgiving Special Programming 2022

Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with family and friends, reflecting on what we're grateful for in life. We hope you'll make NHPR a part of your day, as we offer many of your Thanksgiving favorites, like The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential and Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio. And for the second year in a row, you can wrap up your Thanksgiving with a special live edition of The Folk Show with host Kate McNally.

10 am-noon

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. The Splendid Table is distributed by American Public Media.

2-3 pm

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio: Thanksgiving Special

We'll feature Q&A listener calls with host Christopher Kimball and special guest co-hosts Jet Tila (chef, cookbook author, and Food Network personality) and Cheryl Day (owner of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia and author of Cheryl Days’ Treasury of Southern Baking). The episode will feature segments from Public Radio’s A Way With Words (on giving thanks to the chef), The Sporkful’s Dan Pashaman (why we should celebrate Thanksgiving on Friday this year), and a special "Potluck" with Sohla El-Waylly, J. Kenji López-Alt, Mary Giuliani, Stacey Mei Yan Fong, Meathead, and Nigella Lawson. The episode also includes a special lesson in making the best Thanksgiving Pie with Chris and Milk Street's Bianca Borges.

3-4 pm

Living on Earth Thanksgiving Special 2022

As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, Living on Earth looks at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. The “Seven Sisters” and the importance of saving Native seeds, that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth from PRX.

7-10 pm

The Folk Show with Kate McNally Thanksgiving Special

Wrap up your Thanksgiving by joining host Kate McNally as she offers up an extra helping of The Folk Show.