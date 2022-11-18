© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.
Inside NHPR
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

NHPR's Thanksgiving Special Programming 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published November 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Turkey Confidential 2022_1080x1080 v2.jpg
American Public Media
/

Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with family and friends, reflecting on what we're grateful for in life. We hope you'll make NHPR a part of your day, as we offer many of your Thanksgiving favorites, like The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential and Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio. And for the second year in a row, you can wrap up your Thanksgiving with a special live edition of The Folk Show with host Kate McNally.

10 am-noon

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. The Splendid Table is distributed by American Public Media.

2-3 pm

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio: Thanksgiving Special

We'll feature Q&A listener calls with host Christopher Kimball and special guest co-hosts Jet Tila (chef, cookbook author, and Food Network personality) and Cheryl Day (owner of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia and author of Cheryl Days’ Treasury of Southern Baking). The episode will feature segments from Public Radio’s A Way With Words (on giving thanks to the chef), The Sporkful’s Dan Pashaman (why we should celebrate Thanksgiving on Friday this year), and a special "Potluck" with Sohla El-Waylly, J. Kenji López-Alt, Mary Giuliani, Stacey Mei Yan Fong, Meathead, and Nigella Lawson. The episode also includes a special lesson in making the best Thanksgiving Pie with Chris and Milk Street's Bianca Borges.

3-4 pm

Living on Earth Thanksgiving Special 2022

As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, Living on Earth looks at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. The “Seven Sisters” and the importance of saving Native seeds, that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth from PRX.

7-10 pm

The Folk Show with Kate McNally Thanksgiving Special

Wrap up your Thanksgiving by joining host Kate McNally as she offers up an extra helping of The Folk Show.

Inside NHPR
Michael Brindley
Michael serves as NHPR's Program Director. Michael came to NHPR in 2012, working as the station's newscast producer/reporter. In 2015, he took on the role of Morning Edition producer. Michael worked for eight years at The Telegraph of Nashua, covering education and working as the metro editor.
See stories by Michael Brindley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.