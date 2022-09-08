© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

Take the NH News Quiz

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
NHPR is the place you go to for local news, fun things to do in New Hampshire, and in-depth coverage of important statewide issues. Now you can test your Granite State know-how by taking our new weekly quiz. The New Hampshire News Quiz is quick, fun, and informative. You can sign up to get the exclusive quiz on the top stories of the week emailed to you every week, or check it out on our website every Thursday by 5 p.m.

From politics to the environment, to health and education, to what’s going on in the Statehouse, test your knowledge of the week's local news with an 8 question quiz.

It’s free, it’s fun, and you can share how you stack up on social media.

So see what you can recall about recent current events. And don’t worry: the quiz is designed so you can read up on any stories you’ve missed.

Look for a new quiz Thursday after 5 p.m. on our website, or subscribe today.

