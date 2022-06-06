40th Anniversary Celebration & Look to the Future: June 22

Calling all NHPR fans! We’re celebrating 40 years of service to New Hampshire. Join us for a special look at our beginnings, our current news and podcast offerings, and where we are heading. Our celebration will take place by Zoom so everyone can tune in to celebrate our 40 years of service AND hear about our future. The Zoom event will take place on June 22nd from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Over the past 40 years NHPR has grown along with New Hampshire. Attendees will hear how NHPR pioneers made the station run in the early days. And they'll get insight into the direction behind our award winning news, investigative reporting and our innovative new podcasts. Lastly, they'll be the first to hear about the new NHPR strategic plan from Jim Schachter.

Attendees will need to register in order to receive our Zoom link. Click here to register.

“Through our news and programming, NHPR has had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire through some of the most important issues of the past 40 years,” said Jim Schachter, New Hampshire Public Radio's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have grown with the state and been there with solid reporting that informs, engages and enlightens. And now, we are growing into a new era utilizing content delivery platforms that help us serve existing audiences while expanding and diversifying to the growing populations that need our service more than ever before. All of this work is founded on our core mission — providing trustworthy journalism that connects our community, enhances our understanding of what is happening in this state and world, and opens pathways to engage in order to enact change.”

Hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice , hosts of NHPR’s award winning podcast, Civics 101 . Panelists include:



Sam Fleming; former reporter and the first host of Morning Edition on NHPR

Margaret Landsman; former on-air reporter/producer for NH Public Radio

Josh Rogers ; Senior Political Reporter and Editor who has worked at NHPR since 2000

; Senior Political Reporter and Editor who has worked at NHPR since 2000 Kate McNally ; Host of The Folk Show for 26 years

; Host of The Folk Show for 26 years Michael Brindley ; NHPR Program Director

; NHPR Program Director Todd Bookman ; NHPR Senior Reporter

; NHPR Senior Reporter Rebecca Lavoie ; NHPR Director, On-Demand Audio

Everyone is welcome to join us via Zoom. Register here.

