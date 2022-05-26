© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR experiences acts of vandalism against journalists

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
New Hampshire Public Radio journalists and family members have been the targets over the last month of a series of acts of vandalism and threats to their safety. NHPR is working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement to support their investigations of these incidents, in hopes that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Likewise, we are supporting in every way possible the victims of these crude, senseless attacks. 

Violence against journalists has increased at an alarming rate, in America and around the world.  NHPR condemns attempts to intimidate or harm journalists, here in New Hampshire or anywhere else. 

Our reporters, producers and editors will not be intimidated in the pursuit of New Hampshire Public Radio’s public-service mission. NHPR’s trustworthy journalism will continue, every day, to enrich lives and help build stronger communities, here in New Hampshire and beyond.

Here is a related release from law enforcement which includes contact information for anyone having information related to these incidents.

NHPR Staff
