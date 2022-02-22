The NHPR Fiscal Year 2020-21 Impact Report

Through the 2020-21 fiscal year NHPR worked to keep Granite Staters informed with continuous coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to our regular award-winning programming and news coverage. That year spanned from July 1 2020 to June 30, 2021. A recently released Impact Report highlights the work of our journalists, editors and producers, and the staff working to keep NHPR on air and online:

In July 2020, NHPR launched By Degrees , a new climate change news reporting initiative. The project seeks to advance the conversation around climate change in our region, and is balanced by the long-form, narrative journalism of our Outside/In podcast.

Fall 2020 also saw the lead-up to the 2020 election. NHPR welcomed national candidates for live, socially distanced debates on issues informed by comments from listeners and users across the state who responded to online surveys. NHPR also reached out to communities of color, working with members of our Latino advisory board and the local chapter of the NAACP to solicit questions for the candidates, bringing in-depth local, and national reporting on the election and its results.

Also in the fall, Document , a new narrative driven, investigative journalism podcast hosted by NHPR’s Jason Moon and Lauren Chooljian was launched. The first season of the Document podcast is titled “The List.” It examines New Hampshire’s decades of secrecy around police misconduct and secret lists kept by government lawyers.

We saw the expansion of NHPR's Spanish-language reporting, meeting a need for news and information for New Hampshire's growing population of native Spanish speakers.

Another of our strategic initiatives — the Civics 101 podcast — released a new series on Supreme Court cases related to civil rights.

COVID in the Classroom, provided an on-line home for our reporting on the pandemic’s impact on education in the Granite State.

Closing out the fiscal year in June 2021, we launched Overtime, a series that investigates how the pandemic has affected women’s lives. Through interviews and personal stories, Overtime explores the pandemic’s toll on six women from diverse backgrounds, ages, and experiences — at work, at home, and in their day-to-day lives.

More news ideas, great reporting and New Hampshire stories are coming to NHPR in 2022.

We look forward to sharing the road ahead with you.