Tuberculosis testing underway after case identified in person at Manchester shelter

This story was originally produced by Manchester Ink Link. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

State health officials confirmed Thursday that testing is underway among the city’s homeless population for tuberculosis after a resident of a local shelter was diagnosed with the contagious disease.

The state-operated Metropolitan Medical Reserve System Task Force 1 van was spotted parked outside of the 1269 Cafe on Union Street early Thursday, there to conduct testing in a centralized and accessible location. The MMRS van is a statewide vehicle used to respond to mass casualty incidents, according to the NH Responds website.

Following an inquiry about the testing to the city health department and mayor’s office, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon provided the following statement:

“The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Manchester Health Department (MHD) have identified an adult who was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) who spent time in a homeless shelter and a community organization in Manchester, New Hampshire while infectious. The individual is receiving treatment and is no longer in the shelter or community organization environments.

“There are an average of 12 people diagnosed with TB in New Hampshire each year, and DHHS initiates a disease investigation for each one. Over the course of these investigations, DHHS works to identify people who may have been exposed, notify them, and connect them with appropriate testing and treatment. This investigation is ongoing and there is currently low risk to people in the greater Manchester community.

“Per standard protocol, DHHS, MHD, and our Manchester community partners are working to identify and conduct outreach to people who may have had exposure to the individual to connect them with testing and evaluation for TB infection. As part of this effort, DHHS and MHD have organized informational and testing events in the community to ensure those who may have been exposed have access to the information and care necessary to prevent sickness and the spread of TB. The health and well-being of Granite Staters is our priority, and we will continue to make available information about this investigation that is necessary to protect the public’s health.”

Additional questions for DHHS, including the specific time frame of the diagnosis and which city shelter the person was staying at, and when, were not immediately answered. We’ll update this story should we learn more.

