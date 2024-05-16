NH Senate votes down medical aid in dying proposal

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire Senate voted down a bill on Thursday that would have allowed medical aid in dying, taking away the opportunity for terminally ill individuals to end their suffering through self-administered medication.

In a 17-7 vote, the New Hampshire Senate decided to refer House Bill 1283, which would have allowed individuals over 18 with a prognosis of six months or less to end their lives through self-administered medication similar to Vermont, to an interim study, halting its progress.

“The danger posed by opening this door even just a crack is just too great,” said Sen. Kevin Avard while introducing the bill at the Senate session.

Opponents of the bill, while sympathetic to the suffering of terminally ill individuals, voiced ethical concerns and warned that it could pave the way for future legislation lacking sufficient safeguards.

But for those supporting the bill, this represents a compassionate way to end life, advocating that the choice to die peacefully and with dignity should rest with the individual, not the state.

“Here is the universal truth, death is coming for all of us,” said Sen. Debra Altschiller. “In the final moments of a person’s life, the government shouldn’t be dictating those last breaths.”

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visitcollaborativenh.org.