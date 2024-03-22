© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: ESG, and the search for an ethical 401k

By Outside/In, Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
Common knowledge says that to save for retirement you should “diversify your portfolio.” Give your cash to a company so they can invest it into hundreds of other companies on the stock market. But unless you’ve gone out of your way to change it, your portfolio probably has little to do with your values.

For example, there are climate activists invested in fossil fuel companies. Staunch vegans putting some of their hard-earned income into Tyson Foods. On the flip side, there are climate deniers with money in Tesla!

So is there a way to save for retirement that’s both good for your pocketbook … and good for the planet?
