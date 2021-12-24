Outside/In: How to Embrace Winter (like Norwegians do)!

Gasp! Once again, the Outside/In team find themselves plunged into (a very predictable) darkness as winter descends on the northern hemisphere. In this episode, our second annual 'friluftsliv' special, we turn to Norwegian culture for inspiration on how best to approach the coldest quarter of the year.

The team offers our 2021/22 tips on how to enjoy the outdoors in inclement weather, and cozy (and not so cozy) indoor recommendations for those days when the wind is howling, the digits are single, and you simply can’t even.

Featuring Jim Staples.

Want a deeper introduction to the Norwegian concepts that inspired the show? Check out last year's episode, "If You Wanna Get Koselig, You Gotta Get a Little Friluftsliv." Here are the basics:

Koselig: Think candles, slippers, the glow of a fire in the window on a snowy night, eating wood-fired pizza under the stars, or the smell of baked goods and a Christmas tree.

Friluftsliv: Embracing friluftsliv means open-air living, or getting outside every day, and outdoor adventures for all ages.

Friluftsliv Gear Recommendations

Jessica resolved to walk 20 minutes every day (no matter the weather) in 2020. Since committing to the habit, she’s discovered that 20 minutes turns easily into one hour. Best part of winter walks? You never have to shower afterwards. Recommended equipment: A headlamp (for evening walks) and some microspikes.

Don’t want to slip and break your neck? Check out this review of various winter traction devices.

Rebecca takes it up a notch - she says you should commit to going out on the coldest days of the year. You can look cool posting pictures of your frozen hair, and brag about being a morning person. Recommended equipment? A very high-quality parka.

Read why Fast Company calls the Canada Goose “cold room” the best retail experience of the year.

And while you’re out walking (in subzero temperatures) why not snap some pics? Only this time, Justine suggests you bring along an old-fashioned disposable camera and commit to taking the whole roll in one go. Good for memories, and great as gifts for family. Recommended equipment? Well, a disposable camera.

Read The LA Times piece on how the disposable camera is making a comeback among millennials and Gen Z.

'Koselig' TV Recommendations

Jessica: 100 Foot Wave . A seminal big-wave surfing documentary, complete with staggering visuals, intense score, and larger-than-life personality. Follows extreme surfer Garrett McNamara’s journey as he pioneers new methods for taking on the world’s biggest waves. HBO Max.

Rebecca: Dark . At first, this cerebral time-travel story feels like a German take on Stranger Things - but Dark, frankly, is much weirder than that. Get hooked by the surprising twists, stay for the stellar performances from its ensemble cast. Perfect for a February binge-session. Netflix.

Taylor: Alone . Most reality TV relies on human interaction in order to create drama - this one is just the opposite. Contestants film themselves as they try to survive the longest in harsh wilderness conditions without friends, family, or even producers around to see them do it. Hulu and Netflix.

Justine: The Great . An “occasionally true” look back at the reign of Catherine the Great, the devotee of enlightenment ideals who oversaw Russia during one of its most prosperous eras. Visually, it’s a great period piece - but what sets it apart is the raunchy, smart, laugh-out-loud humor. Hulu.

Justine’s bonus book recommendation (excellent on its own or paired with The Great): The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow, a book about freedom, the Indigenous influence on the Enlightenment, and what on Earth our ancient human ancestors were up to for hundreds of thousands of years.

Non-screen Koselig Ideas?

Taylor: Put together a puzzle unlike any other.

Rebecca: Keep yourself cozy with a rubber hot water bottle.

Jessica: Make yourself some glogg. Good for gifts, doubles as homemade potpourri!

Justine: Throw a fantastic winter banquet, with the help of How to Eat a Peach by Diana Henry.

[Note: Please be cautious of CDC safety guidelines when planning any social gatherings during the pandemic. A good winter banquet need not be held indoors or have a large guest list to be a splendid time!]

Do you have a winter survival tip you'd like to share? A favorite piece of gear, or cozy activity that keeps your spirits up? Send it via email to outsidein@nhpr.org and we'll include it in our next newsletter!