Education

'Appalling': St. Thomas Aquinas alumni petition for diocese to oust school's leadership

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, N.H.
Seacoastonline.com
/
The school has previously denied the teachers whose contracts are not being renewed were let go over LGBTQ+ affiliation. That's a claim members of the school community have said they don't believe.

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline.  NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Juanita Lord, a 1969 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, enjoyed her educational experience at the Catholic school on Dover Point Road and graduated feeling satisfied with its treatment of all people.

“I felt that people were really open to everybody. We were all accepted,” she said. “We knew that we had gay and lesbian priests, nuns and teachers, and we knew that there were kids at St. Thomas that were different.”

Today, in 2023, Lord and many parents, students and alumni are concerned the school is no longer as welcoming. St. Thomas leaders in recent weeks have been facing claims the school is dismissing four teachers — with several decades of service at STA between them — due to either supporting or having ties to the LGBTQ+ community.

A group of alumni is taking action, circulating an online petition calling for sweeping administrative changes at St. Thomas. The petitioners hope their collective voices will lead to positive changes.

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline here.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Education
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
