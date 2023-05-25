'Appalling': St. Thomas Aquinas alumni petition for diocese to oust school's leadership

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Juanita Lord, a 1969 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, enjoyed her educational experience at the Catholic school on Dover Point Road and graduated feeling satisfied with its treatment of all people.

“I felt that people were really open to everybody. We were all accepted,” she said. “We knew that we had gay and lesbian priests, nuns and teachers, and we knew that there were kids at St. Thomas that were different.”

Today, in 2023, Lord and many parents, students and alumni are concerned the school is no longer as welcoming. St. Thomas leaders in recent weeks have been facing claims the school is dismissing four teachers — with several decades of service at STA between them — due to either supporting or having ties to the LGBTQ+ community.

A group of alumni is taking action, circulating an online petition calling for sweeping administrative changes at St. Thomas. The petitioners hope their collective voices will lead to positive changes.

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline here.

