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Yaeko Miranda Quartet

Yaeko Miranda Quartet

Rock meets classical. Unforgettable.

The Yaeko Miranda String Quartet brings together four exceptional musicians for an evening of music that is elegant, expressive, and wonderfully alive. Led by acclaimed violinist Yaeko Miranda Elmaleh, the ensemble combines the intimacy and precision of the classical string-quartet tradition with a warm, engaging performance style. Their playing moves effortlessly from moments of breathtaking delicacy to passages of tremendous energy and passion, revealing just how exciting live chamber music can be when experienced up close.

On stage at The Park Theatre, the quartet’s rich sound will take on an added dimension in the theatre’s intimate setting and superb acoustics. Whether you are a devoted classical music listener or simply love hearing extraordinary musicians perform together, this is an opportunity to experience four artists communicating almost as one — violin, viola and cello creating a conversation that can be lyrical, dramatic, joyful and deeply moving. Don’t miss the Yaeko Miranda String Quartet live at The Park — a special evening of beautiful music performed by remarkable musicians.

The Park Theatre
$35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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