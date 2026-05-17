What Really Matters

The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus' life and teachings, and show how they are available to anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community, and hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Newburyport.

URL:

Exhibitor: https://go.evvnt.com/3628405-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 17 May 2026 at 14:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High Street, Newburyport, Massachusetts, 01950, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Professional Training | Talks and Lectures