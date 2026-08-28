Volunteer opportunity with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee

The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee welcomes new volunteers to join in planning the popular Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. annual commemoration. Meetings for MLK 2027 are one hour monthly September to January in person or by zoom. The first meeting is Tuesday, September 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. Future meeting dates and locations will be determined based on all members’ availability and preferences. The MLK Day commemoration is a regional event; Committee members do not need to be residents of Jaffrey or Rindge. Contact jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com or call Peggy at 603-562-8464 for more information or specific directions for September 8 meeting.