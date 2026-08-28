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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Volunteer opportunity with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee

Volunteer opportunity with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee

The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee welcomes new volunteers to join in planning the popular Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. annual commemoration. Meetings for MLK 2027 are one hour monthly September to January in person or by zoom. The first meeting is Tuesday, September 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. Future meeting dates and locations will be determined based on all members’ availability and preferences. The MLK Day commemoration is a regional event; Committee members do not need to be residents of Jaffrey or Rindge. Contact jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com or call Peggy at 603-562-8464 for more information or specific directions for September 8 meeting.

Franklin Pierce University
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee
6035628464
jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/MLK-Celebration-Jaffrey-Rindge/100075939729384/

Artist Group Info

plu4575@gmail.com
Franklin Pierce University
40 University Dr
Rindge, New Hampshire 03461

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