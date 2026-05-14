Tuckermans at 9 : A Cappella Concert in Kittery Point
Tuckermans at 9 : A Cappella Concert in Kittery Point
• This Saturday, May 16, 7pm
• First Congregational Church Parish House, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, Maine.
• Free parking
• Accessible Venue
• Up Close and Personal (100 guest max)
Some new tunes since last year's show... from The Eagles, Extreme, Lorde, The Cars, The Doobie Brothers. A fun and family-friendly flood of great songs... many styles, eras, and generations.
And all a cappella. That means no instruments or background tracks of any kind. Ever.
Your first Tuckermans at 9 show? Welcome! Sue, Ashley, Cindie, Bob, Tim, and Mark can't wait to meet you. (And we understand Tim's gonna literally cook up a little vocal percussion for you!)
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3630381-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3630381-2?pid=10413
Date and Time: On Saturday May 16, 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30
Venue details: First Congregational Church of Kittery, UCC, 23 Pepperrell Road, Kittery, Maine, 03905, United States
Category: Live Music
Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00