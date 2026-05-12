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TOUR: LGBTQ+ Walking Tour

TOUR: LGBTQ+ Walking Tour

Join the Portsmouth Historical Society for an LGBTQ+ History Tour before taking part in the Portsmouth Pride Parade. The tour will finish at the start of the parade.

Tour guide Tom Kaufhold will take you through Portsmouth for this engaging 90-minute tour. You will pass by many beautiful historic sites and learn some important facts about Portsmouth LGBTQ+ people, places and events, including; how UNH and the NH Supreme Court impacted Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community; where the first gay and women’s bars were in Portsmouth; the restaurant credited with starting Portsmouth’s restaurant renaissance; and the church that supported two LGBTQ+ organizations for decades.

Tours are $15 for members, $20 for non-members, $15 for discounted groups (Children 5-18, Seniors 62+, Students, Portsmouth Residents), and free for children 5 and under.

All tours depart from Portsmouth Historical Society, 10 Middle Street, Portsmouth NH.
Online reservations close 30 minutes prior to tour departure. Please call (603) 436-8433 for last minute bookings.

Portsmouth Historical Society
$15 Member | $20 Non-Member
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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