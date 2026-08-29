75th anniversary 4K restoration of the atmospheric post-war film classic directed by Carol Reed and starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten. In postwar Vienna, Austria, Holly Martins, a writer of pulp Westerns, arrives penniless as a guest of his childhood chum Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to learn he has died. Martins develops a conspiracy theory after learning of a "third man" present at the time of Harry's death, running into interference from British officer Major Calloway, and falling head-over-heels for Harry's grief-stricken lover, Anna.

Recipient of the 1949 Academy Award for Cinematography, British Film Institute Award for Best British Film, and Cannes Palme d’Or, The Third Man was also acclaimed in 1999 by the British Film Institute as the best British film of all time, and the unforgettable “Third Man Theme” topped the music charts for weeks. Still admired today, Rotten Tomatoes has given the film a 99% rating based on 96 reviews with a consensus description of "This atmospheric thriller is one of the undisputed masterpieces of cinema, and boasts iconic performances from Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles." NR