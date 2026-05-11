The Thing in the Spring

It's the 18th Thing in the Spring! Join us at Nova Arts and the Colonial Theatre in Keene NH to see three days of inspired curation in action. This ticket will get you into all of the performances at Nova as well as Ghostface Killah w/ Sammus happening at the Colonial!

This year will feature performances by: Ghostface Killah / Sammus / Natural Information Society / Yasmin Williams / Woods / Saintseneca / Undertow Brass Band / Delicate Steve / Emily A. Sprague / Thanya Iyer / Wendy Eisenberg / Habitat / Gregory Uhlmann / Kalia Vandever / Cole Pulice / Monadnock Music plays Katie Semro / Dinger / Jack in the Green / Edsel Axle / Mary Elizabeth Remington / and poetry from John-Francis Quiñonez / Diannely Antigua / Jess Rizkallah

Art by Aran Zachary Marciniak!

Weekend passes are sold out but day passes and tickets to the Colonial show are available!

Tickets to Nova shows also have an Access for All / Pay What You Can option!

URL:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3623033-2?pid=10413

Price: General Admission: USD 40.00

Category: Festivals | Live Music

Date and Time: Friday May 15, 2026 at 4:00 pm to Sunday May 17, 2026 at 7:00 pm

Venue details: Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene, New Hampshire, 03431, United States