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The Phoenix Queen with Author Sarah Emery- Book Launch and Reception

The Phoenix Queen with Author Sarah Emery- Book Launch and Reception

A Vermont college student who has never known her origins discovers she is the last descendant of Anne of Cleves—and the only one who can resist the pull of the immortal Phoenix Queen—while falling for the Vatican agent sworn to protect her, even if loving him may be the most dangerous choice of all. Blending history, paranormal lore, and romance, the novel draws on her lifelong obsession with the Tudor dynasty and her love of New England’s uncanny corners, including the Athenaeum and Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.

Author Sarah Emery is a long-time dreamer and first-time novelist. She has spent over thirty years building a career in healthcare leadership, teaching, and technology—most recently as Director of Medical Staff Services at NVRH.

She lives in Vermont with a stack of history books, a vivid imagination, and the stubborn belief that it’s never too late to chase a dream.

A reception will follow the talk. This event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1711 Main St.
Saint Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/

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