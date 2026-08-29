The hit family movie from England.

Based on the beloved children’s books by Enid Blyton, The Magic Faraway Tree (2026) is a warm, whimsical family adventure filled with imagination, humor and a touch of old-fashioned magic. When Polly and Tim move their family from London to the English countryside, their children discover an extraordinary tree hidden deep in an enchanted wood. Within its branches live a collection of wonderfully eccentric characters—and at the very top is a gateway to fantastical, ever-changing lands where almost anything can happen. (The Guardian)

The Magic Faraway Tree brings Blyton’s classic fantasy world to the screen for a new generation, while offering plenty of wit, nostalgia and heart for the grown-ups as well. (IMDb) PG

