© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

The Magic Faraway Tree

The Magic Faraway Tree

The hit family movie from England.

Based on the beloved children’s books by Enid Blyton, The Magic Faraway Tree (2026) is a warm, whimsical family adventure filled with imagination, humor and a touch of old-fashioned magic. When Polly and Tim move their family from London to the English countryside, their children discover an extraordinary tree hidden deep in an enchanted wood. Within its branches live a collection of wonderfully eccentric characters—and at the very top is a gateway to fantastical, ever-changing lands where almost anything can happen. (The Guardian)

The Magic Faraway Tree brings Blyton’s classic fantasy world to the screen for a new generation, while offering plenty of wit, nostalgia and heart for the grown-ups as well. (IMDb) PG

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:30 PM - 08:20 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.