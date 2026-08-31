THE FOREST SOCIETY TO HOST CHARCUTERIE PICNIC HIKE AT BEAN FOREST IN FARMINGTON

Join the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) invites the public to celebrate its 125th anniversary by connecting with nature in the Southeast region this autumn.

The Forest Society will host a unique Charcuterie Picnic Hike at Bean Forest on Sunday, October 25, 2026 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This programming aims to lower barriers to outdoor recreation by providing inclusive, judgment-free spaces where people of all experience levels can build wilderness confidence and explore New Hampshire’s natural landscapes.

“Autumn is a spectacular time to explore the Southeast region, and we are thrilled to offer this unique hiking experience as part of our 125th-anniversary celebrations,” said Emily Bartolini, Southeast Region Program Manager. “This guided walk is a perfect opportunity for community members to unwind, connect with the landscape, and enjoy the rich history and natural beauty that Bean Forest has to offer.”

The event features a guided, scenic 2-mile walk that blends local history with calming natural spaces. Along the trail, a brief educational presentation will offer deeper insight into the surrounding landscape, culminating in a relaxing picnic.

Charcuterie Picnic Hike at Bean Forest

Location: 339-183 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Farmington, NH 03835

Date & Time: Sunday, October 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-20

Note to Attendees: Registration is required for all programs. Events are held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and binoculars.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 200 forest conservation properties—nearly 67,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 140,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

