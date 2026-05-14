The 27th JTG Music Memorial Extravaganza

Giuseppe’s to Host 27th Annual JTG Music Memorial Extravaganza Scholarships to Benefit Local Music Students

MEREDITH, NH — Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante will host the 27th Annual JTG Music Memorial Extravaganza on Sunday, May 31, 2026, continuing a beloved Lakes Region tradition that celebrates live music while supporting music education for local students.

Featuring ten continuous hours of live music performances by more than 25 New Hampshire musicians donating their time and talent in support of the Gnerre Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.

This year’s performers include Jeff Lines, Chris Kelly, Bernie Bluhm, John Theriault, Don Bergeron, Peter Brunette, The Dreamers, Meg McLean, Andre Balazs, Paul Warnick, The Dolce Duo, The Sweetbloods, Lou Porrazzo, Paul Connor, Peter Lawlor, Joel Cage, Billy Gnerre, Mary Fagan & Greg Mostovoy, Joe Thomas Gnerre, Jr., Charlie Gnerre, Michael Bourgeois & Friends, Mike Loughlin, and Timmy Theriault.

The scholarship fund was established in 1995 following the sudden passing of Giuseppe’s founder, Joe “Giuseppe” Gnerre, Sr. In tribute, more than 50 musicians gathered for an evening of remembrance organized by longtime family friend and musician Peter Brunette. During the evening, a mysterious black hat passed through the crowd and raised $350 — the humble beginning of what has since grown into both an annual musical tradition and a lasting scholarship legacy.

Over the past 30 years, the Gnerre family has proudly awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to 51 deserving Lakes Region students pursuing higher education in music.

This year, scholarships totaling between $1,000 and $2,000 will be awarded to one or more graduating seniors planning to major or minor in Music, Musical Arts, Music Theater, or Music Education during the 2026–2027 academic year.

Selection criteria include academic achievement, demonstrated involvement in music, commitment to continued musical study, and overall merit.

In addition to the live performances, community members will have an opportunity to support the scholarship fund through “at will donations”, and a special limited-edition guitar drawing.

For each $50 donation to the scholarship fund, donors will receive one entry for a chance to win a Bourgeois Limited Edition Touchstone “Luke Bryan” Signature Slope Shoulder Dreadnaught Guitar, valued at approximately $3,099. Only 100 entries will be made available.

“The JTG Extravaganza is more than just a music event,” said Michael Bourgeois, Trustee of the scholarship fund. “It’s a celebration of community, legacy, and the belief that music has the power to change lives.”

The event is open to the public. Two-hour limited reservations are available, and reservations are highly recommended.

For reservations, scholarship information, event details, or donation inquiries, contact Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante at (603) 279-3313 or visit Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante .