Sunday Jazz Brunch with the Joe Pino Quintet (10:45 Show)

Sunday Jazz Brunch with the Joe Pino Quintet

Sunday, July 19, Two Shows

10:45 am (doors, 10 am)

1:15 pm (doors 12:30 pm)

The Press Room

77 Daniel Street, Portsmouth, NH

Reserve Your Seats Today!

$20 (pre-sale), $28 (day of show)

featuring

Joe Pino, trumpet

Joe Albano, saxophones

Steve Chaplin, piano

Josh Schulz, bass

Andrew Jones, drums

Two shows will be offered. The first is at 10:45 am (doors at 10 am). The second is at 1:15 pm (doors at 12:30 pm).

For tickets to the 10:45 am show, go to:

https://www.portsmouthnhtickets.com/e/joe-pino-quintet-10am

For tickets to the 1:15 pm show go to:

https://www.portsmouthnhtickets.com/e/joe-pino-quintet-1230pm

Enjoy Sunday Brunch at The Press Room while listening to the cool jazz music of the Joe Pino Quintet. This high-energy jazz group has strong influences of the great Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers. You'll hear jazz standards, many favorite bebop classics, and some of Joe's original compositions! A perfect mix of standards, classic blue note, and straight-ahead jazz.

Plan to come early to place your food and drink orders. A selection of brunch and lunch items will be available for purchase during both shows.

This show is presented by the Seacoast Jazz Society.

About the Musicians

Joe Pino, trumpet and flugelhorn

Joe Pino is a Boston- and NYC-based trumpet player. He has performed as a leader and sideman at some of the most elite venues in country including Blue Note Jazz Club, Madison Square Garden, Club Bohemia, Smalls Jazz Club, Mad Monkfish, Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club to name a few. His extensive performance career has led him playing with The Temptations & Four Tops, the national Broadway tour of Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway," "Elf The Musical," and with the multi-Grammy-Winning Reggae group, Morgan Heritage. A hard-working Boston native, Joe stays busy with his jazz trio and quintet, as well as composing, teaching, and playing sessions around Boston and New York City. He is also on the brass faculty for Berklee College of Music’s Artist Link City Music Program. Follow Joe on his YouTube channel (youtube.com/joepinojazz) as well as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Steve Chaplin, piano

Steve Chaplin is a central Massachusetts native who grew up playing with his brother Greg Chaplin (bass) in the wake of early bebop saxophonist Henry "Boots" Mussulli and with the tutelage of legendary Worcester pianist and educator Dick Odgren (musical partner to Emil Haddad, the godfather of Worcester, MA's jazz tradition). A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Chaplin is frequently seen playing in and around central Massachusetts in a trio setting with his brother Greg Chaplin and retired Berklee professor and musical mentor Bob Tamagni (drums). This trio has also regularly performed with regional jazz artists such as Greg Hopkins (trumpet), Mark Zaleski (alto and soprano saxophones), Bill Jones (tenor saxophone), and Mark White (guitar), to name a few. Chaplin also regularly collaborates with Berklee College of Music classmate Joe Pino (trumpet) and frequently leads his hometown Catholic congregation in song during weekly Mass service.

Joe Albano, tenor sax

Saxophonist Joe Albano forged his sound and compositional style through his studies at Berklee College of Music with some of the world’s greatest musicians and composers. Rather than remain within tradition, he bent and twisted those lessons into uncharted forms. His voice moves freely between jazz, contemporary classical, and the raw edges of rock and metal. The result is music that is as technically refined as it is unpredictable.

Josh Schulz, bass

Joshua Schulz is a bassist and educator living in Groveland, Massachusetts. After studying with Seacoast legend Les Harris Sr., Joshua continued to study both classical and jazz music while performing throughout Greater Boston, the North Shore, Seacoast, and beyond. He teaches in Byfield at Governor's Academy, as well as privately to a wide range of ages. Joshua has made it his mission to share the gift of music to students and audiences alike.

Andrew Jones, drums

Andrew Jones is an active drummer from Boston’s North Shore. He has played with artists such as Charles Neville and Esperanza Spalding. He teaches at the Birches Academy of Arts & Academics and also serves as the Vice President of the Percussive Arts Society's Massachusetts chapter.