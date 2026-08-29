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SKYNYRD’S HATCHET – The Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Molly Hatchet

SKYNYRD’S HATCHET – The Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Molly Hatchet

Skynyrd’s Hatchet combines the music of two of southern rock’s greatest bands to provide a high energy guitar-driven experience that harkens back to the great old days of 70s rock. With a focus on musically accurate performances – both instrumentally and vocally – the band’s repertoire features all of the best hits from two great arena rock legends.

With decades of musical experience to draw from, this group of dedicated southern rock fans created Skynyrd’s Hatchet as a balls-to-the-wall rock and roll show that leaves audiences singing along and dancing in the aisles.

From the opening riffs of “Gimme Three Steps” to the dueling guitars of “Flirtin’ With Disaster” and the crescendo that is “Freebird”, Skynyrd’s Hatchet provides audiences with a high energy performance that brings back the early days of arena rock.

The Park Theatre
$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

plu4575@gmail.com
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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