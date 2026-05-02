Shell: scenes from a new dance

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 3:00 PM EDT

Join local dance artist, Ellen Smith Ahern, and collaborators, Kate Elias and Jessie Owens, for an interactive sneak peek into the creation of their new work, Shell.

Shell is an intergenerational performance project that follows dancers through a shifting landscape of quilts, inviting participants to listen and communicate through layers, veils, and bodies with curiosity, compassion and joy. Developed with community members during a week of creative residency at Artistree, scenes from Shell are just beginning to take shape – come see what folks are making and share your reflections!

Tickets Pay-what-you-wish (min. $10)

The Grange Theatre is located in Pomfret, VT.