Seba Molnar at The Music Hall Lounge

AWARD WINNING SAXOPHONIST SEBA MOLNAR BRINGS HIS BAND

TO MUSIC HALL LOUNGE, FRIDAY MAY29

PORTSMOUTH, NH — Award-winning saxophonist, composer, and cultural organizer Seba

Molnar brings his all star band to the Music Hall Lounge on Friday, May 29 for an evening of

boundary-pushing contemporary jazz, improvisation, and groove-driven exploration. The

performance will feature Molnar on saxophone alongside Billy Buss on trumpet, Jiri Nedoma on

keyboards, Mike Gary on bass, and Tyson Jackson on drums.

More than a traditional jazz group, the Seba Molnar Band is a vibrant, multidimensional

collective rooted in Boston’s creative music community. While deeply grounded in jazz tradition,

the band stretches beyond stylistic boundaries, drawing influence from funk, hip-hop,

psychedelic rock, and global music traditions to create an immersive and genre-defying live

experience. Their performances balance adventurous improvisation with powerful grooves and

cinematic textures, inviting audiences into new sonic territory.

Molnar released his debut album Level Up in 2020, and his latest project, J.F.R., is an

experimental reflection on today’s political and cultural climate, blending free jazz, spoken word,

and curated samples into a bold, multidimensional statement on contemporary life.

Originally from Canton, New York, Molnar moved to Boston in 2012 to study at Berklee College

of Music, where he trained with renowned saxophonists George Garzone, Bill Pierce, and Tia

Fuller. Since then, he has emerged as an in-demand performer and collaborator, sharing stages

with acclaimed artists including Patrice Rushen, Ghost-Note, Keyon Harrold, Braxton Cook,

Makaya McCraven, Debo Ray, Farayi Malek, and many more.

Beyond performing, Molnar is the founder and executive director of the Boston Jazz Foundation

and co-founder of the Charles River Jazz Festival, which has rapidly become one of Boston’s

leading jazz events, drawing more than 5,000 attendees in 2025. Through performance,

education, and community engagement, Molnar and his collaborators remain committed to

expanding access to jazz while helping shape the future of Boston’s cultural landscape.

The May 29 performance at the Music Hall Lounge promises an evening of adventurous music,

deep improvisation, and forward-thinking artistry from some of New England’s most exciting

contemporary musicians.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Seba Molnar Live in Concert

When: Friday, May 29, 2026

Where: Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth, NH

Tickets: Available via Music Hall Website

Media inquiries:

Evan Cohen: ecohen@bostonjazzfoundation.org